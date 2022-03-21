A decade into pioneering non-interest banking operations in the country, Jaiz Bank Plc, has extended no less than N130 billion to expand their busineses across the country.

The bank also has grown its profit after tax by 633 per cent from December 2012 to December 2021 and expanded its operations to 45 branches.

Managing director of Jaiz Bank, Hassan Usman disclosed these while speaking at different fora in commemoration of the bank’s 10 years anniversary.

In an interactive session with financial market journalists in Lagos at the weekend, Usman noted that, in the past 10 years, the bank has come a long way to be in the sixth position of the top non-interest bank in the sub-Sahara Africa.

According to him, the bank also grew all other key performance indices exponentially over the years. The bank moved from a net loss for the year after tax of N728.617 million to a net profit after tax of N3.833 billion in 10 years.

Total income improved from N131.568 million in 2012 to N17.041 billion in 2021, representing a gain of 12,809.85 per cent. Customer deposits grew to N111.361 billion in 2021 from N2.493 billion in 2012, while total assets of the Bank stood at N279.42 billion in 2021 from N14.115 billion in 2012

Also speaking during an engagement with Jaiz Bank and Ulama on Sunday in Kano, the MD said the bank is making strategic efforts to upscale its reach in existing and new markets across sub-Saharan Africa and to pursue its vision to be the clear leader in ethical banking in sub-Saharan Africa.

He said Jaiz bank had started with only four branches in 2011 but spreads its tentacles to fourty five branches across the Country as we speak and promised to reach out to other states that are yet to have one .

The bank also assisted five thousand Women with Capital to boost their small Scale industries with a view to stand on their feet as well as export their products to abroad.

The managing director stated further that the bank has gone far in fighting poverty, hunger, illiteracy, among other social vices.

“ In dealing with poverty we have assisted numerous women through respective NGOs in eliminating hunger among the poverty stricken Nigerians “ We have assisted clusters of farmers by giving capital to them to improve their farming as well as giving them fertilizer, farming implements to boost their trade. We have assisted parents to support the education of their children,” he said.

He noted that, despite challenges, the bank has maintained its leadership role by deepening alternative model of financing, providing the foundation for its expansion and providing the needed ethical funding for infrastructural development in the country.

Looking in the future, Usman observed that, no financial institution could thrive without technology. He tasked the banking industry on the need to meet with customers, to invest heavily in tech, which the bank is focusing on USSD, POS, ATM terminals and internet banking to expand, partner, and deploy strategic relationships with fintech regulators to support the next phase of the bank’s growth trajectory.

He was optimistic about the ‘non-interest’ financial market prospects and restated the bank’s commitment to supporting enlightenment campaigns and increased awareness of the industry’s value.

On the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) space, Usman said, the bank had continued to provide support to small businesses in the areas of provision of working capital and funding business growth and expansion.

The non-interest bank began operations on 6 January 2012 with three branches in Abuja, Kaduna, and Kano. It has since expanded to other cities, and recently commissioned it’s 45th branch in Akure, Ondo state.

Looking back, Usman noted that, the bank’s major challenge was an absence of the needed infrastructure to support non-interest banking, however, with the launch of the Sukuk bond, more awareness is being given to non-interest financial system, advocating for more players in the industry, as the country is a big market and there is ample space for new products and services.