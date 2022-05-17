Shari’ah compliant Jaiz Takaful Insurance Plc has posted a record N2 billion as revenue for the year end 2021, about N873 million leap from the N1.132 billion recorded in the previous year, 2020.

The insurance company approved the disbursement of N84.5 million as surplus for disbursement to its participants in line with its practice. That is the highest amount of surplus disbursement ever recorded for any Islamic insurance firm in Nigeria.

The firm paid a total of N344,983 million as claims in the year under review against the N201,262 million claims paid in the previous year.

MD/CEO of Jaiz Takaful Insurance Ibrahim Usman Shehu gave the details while providing the company’s performance in 2021 to stakeholders in Abuja yesterday at an event to mark surplus distribution and launching of a new mobile application.

A breakdown of the revenue showed that Family Takaful recorded N58,096,000 million surplus; Motor Takaful: N23,470,997 million; and Agric Takaful: N2,937,081 million, resulting in a total of N84,504,078 million that was shared to the participants.

Expectedly, general accident portfolio (goods in transit, burglary, fidelity guarantee, group personal accident; fire & special perils; engineering portfolio (contractor’s all risk, erection all risk, contractor’s plant & machinery, machinery breakdown) and marine hull & cargo did not make surplus.

Chairman of the board of directors of Jaiz Takaful Insurance, Mallam Abidu Yazid who spoke shortly before the launching of the Jaiz Takaful insurance mobile app said in the last few years when the company has been operating, it has consistently demonstrated exemplary performance, meeting and exceeding key parameters in business result.

“The 2020 financial result reflects our intent to deliver consistent surplus from Takaful operation so that the policyholder’s interest is safeguarded while we continue to reward our shareholder’s interest,” he said, while acknowledging that challenges have been many but not insurmountable. Mallam Abidu Yazid said the consolidated profit after tax shows an impressive increase in 2020 compared to 2019.

Nasir Inuwa Wada who represented the 14th Emir of Kano, Mohammed Sanusi II said Sanusi was instrumental to the birth of the Takaful Insurance philosophy. He congratulated all the beneficiaries of the surplus declared by the organization, saying, “I look forward to the quadruplets of the dividend of today.”

From the public sector, Nirsal Microfinance bank got the highest surplus ofN8.6 million, while FIRS hot N4.77 million. Jaiz Bank Plc got N3.7 million in the symbolic presentation of cheque to the beneficiaries.