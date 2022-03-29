National coordinator of Baba For All, a non-governmental organisation, Rt. Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari over the successful conduct of the just-concluded national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a congratulatory massage issued Monday in Abuja, Hon. Jaji praised the leadership style and guidance of President Buhari, which he said facilitated the consensus arrangement that produced the new leaders of the party and further consolidated the unity and stability of the party.

Jaji, who is a former chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Security and Intelligence in the 8th National Assembly, also congratulated former Nasarawa State governor, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, on his emergence as new National Chairman and other national and zonal officers of the APC.

“I want to sincerely congratulates national and zonal officers, the delegates and the teeming supporters of our great party at the convention for demonstrating the spirit of unity of purpose as well as Indivisibility of our great party.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Special appreciation must go to our leader and amiable President, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR for providing leadership and guidance that saw to the successful and rancour- free conduct of the convention,” he said.

Hon. Jaji also commended the defunct caretaker/extraordinary national convention planning committee (CECPC), headed by Governor of Yobe State for organising a successful national convention.

While expressing confidence in the ability of the new NWC under the leadership of Senator Adamu to move the party to greatness, Hon Jaji charged the new leaders to bring to bear their wealth of experiences to consolidate on the gains recorded so far and chart a new cause that will further boost the fortunes of the party and guarantee its victory in future elections.

ADVERTISEMENT