BY ADEWALE AJAYI, Lagos

National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has described the late former governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, as the most progressive individuals in the history of the state.

Speaking at the eight-day prayer held for the deceased on Friday at his residence in Ilupeju, Tinubu said Jakande was progressive to the core and his achievement in terms of governance will be difficult to beat.

“He has led an open race, there is no way one can say he will beat his record, he is always a martyr. It is only from our character, our vision that we will drive our mission.

“Today he is no more, but he is still existing eternally. We pray to God to give us more leaders that are prudent, that is very honest, and give priority to the future.

“To all of us in Lagos, we are extremely lucky to draw from the fountain of his wisdom, “he said.

In the same vein, Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo Olu, said Alhaji Jakande meant many things to Lagosians, adding that almost 40 years after he left office as the governor of the state, his records still show clearly.

According to the governor, with the importance of Jakande to the state, and being the architect of modern Lagos State, the state would set a day aside as a day of tribute for him.