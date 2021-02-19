BY ADEWALE AJAYI, Lagos

The National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has described the late former governor of Lagos State Alhaji Lateef Jakande as the most progressive individuals in the history of the state.

Speaking at the eight day prayer held for the deceased on Friday at his residence in Ilupeju, Lagos State, he said Jakande was progressive to the core and his achievement in terms of governance will be difficult to beat.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He has led an open race, there is no way one can say he will beat his record, he is always a martyr. It is only from our own character, our vision that we will drive our mission.

“Today he is no more, but he is still existing eternally. We pray to God to give us more leaders that are prudent, that are very honest and give priority to the future.

“To all of us in Lagos, we are extremely lucky to draw from the fountain of his wisdom, “he said.

Tinubu said he was lucky to have learnt from Jakande and he was among other people who encouraged him to go to the Senate, when he contested in 1991, he told him they needed young men like him in the senate.

Speaking in the same vein, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo Olu, said Alhaji Jakande meant many things to Lagosians adding that almost 40 years after he left office as the governor of the state, his records still show clearly.

While thanking the clerics that gave sermons at the prayers who charged leaders to reflect on the type of leadership they provide whether the one that impacts or harms the people, Sanwo Olu stated that it is time for those of them in Leadership positions to reflect on how much their vision affects the vulnerable.

He added that because of the importance of Jakande to the state, and being the architect of modern Lagos state, the state would set a day aside as a day of tribute for him.

“Lagos State has to set a day apart to celebrate Jakande, because of what he meant for the state, it behoves on all of us, how do we affect people positively in our way.”

He however, added that, it would be difficult to beat Jakande’s record of governance because the situation of things then is different from now, and the challenges then are not the same as at now.

Earlier in the sermon of one of the Ulamas Sheikh Abdulrahman Ahmed said most people love Jakande because he impacted positively on the lives of the people and his achievements are visible for all to see and by that action he has etched his name in gold in the minds of the people .

Also speaking Sheikh Muyideen Ajani Bello said Jakande was a man that made promises to the people and fulfilled them, unlike most of the politicians we have now, who promise and fail.

“Fulfilling promise is important, I challenge you politicians to build on the foundation Jakande had laid, the most important thing is how will you and I end our life, only Jakande that has written his name in gold, he can’t be forgotten in the history of Lagos State, he has put Lagos State on the right track before he died.”

Present at the fidau prayer were governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, Lagos State Deputy Governor Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, former Ogun State governor, Aremo Segun Osoba, former Governor of Zamfara State, Senator Ahmed Yerima, the Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt.Hon. Mudasiru Obasa, former deputy governor of Lagos State, Prince Abiodun Ogunleye, Senator Ganiyu Olawale Solomon among others.