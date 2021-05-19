Residents of Jalingo, the Taraba State capital yesterday threatened to protest r the delay in the completion of the dualisation of 12 km road by the contractor.

The residents accused the contractor, Craneburg Construction Company, of delaying the the project which most of the traders in the state capital said had caused serious setback for their business activities.

The business operators along the streets close to the project alleged that the company deliberately refused to consider the plight of the people who have been operating there over the years before the contract was awarded.

A group of traders who have shops on Jalingo-Wukari Road and others who have business centres on the road called on the state government to consider their plight by speedy up the completion of the road.

Julius Nwabuchi, Mary Ekena and Mallam Abubakar Duru who spoke to journalists in Jalingo said their businesses had been adversely affected due to the negligence of the company.

Some motorists who also spoke with LEADERSHIP lamented that the road had taken too long to be completed which had caused difficulties in their operations.

“We are pleading with the state government to prevail on the company to complete the work on time, it is killing the business spirit in Jalingo, we learnt that this work started at the same time with the one in Yola.

“The governor of Adamawa State will be commissioning his own project this month, we are aware that Governor Darius Ishaku means well by bringing the project, but the contractor should be serious and ease our suffering,” the driver told LEADERSHIP.