ADVERTISEMENT

By Shalom Oludele Abuja,

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has accredited the Computer-Based Test (CBT) Centre of the Federal Polytechnic, Ile-Oluji, Ondo State as one of its registration centres in the South West Zone of the federation for the registration of prospective candidates for the year 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations and Direct Entry Applications (UTME/DE).

The Board’s approval of the CBT Centre takes effect from Friday, 19th March, 2021 and comes with the Reference Number: UTME2021/28000011. With this development, the Polytechnic’s ICT/ CBT Centre has now become a certified CBT Registration Centre in Ondo State in particular, and in Nigeria as a whole.

Head, Information, Protocol & Passages, Mr Sanmi Enigbokan, in a statement, said the accreditation of the CBT Centre was preceded with a series of on-the-spot inspections by JAMB officials of the facilities provided at the Centre.

The rector of the institution, Prof Emmanuel Fasakin, applauded this welcome development and expressed the appreciation of the Polytechnic Community to the board, saying the cutting-edge facilities available at the centre would go a long way in providing seamless services to the prospective users, the host community and the grassroots. He equally commended the tireless efforts of the institution’s ICT team for a job well done.

The CBT Centre is a spacious facility located at a serene environment at the permanent site of the polytechnic along Ondo- Ipetu-Ijesha Road, Ile-Oluji and has over 275 functional computer systems, fully air-conditioned with high-powered servers, inverters, projectors, network printers, standby generators and CCTV for close monitoring, among others. Precautionary measures have also been put in place at the CBT Centre to guard against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as guarantee the safety of all users.