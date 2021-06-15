Advertisements





Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) has advised candidates whose registration process is incomplete to visit special centres to finish the process.

JAMB’s head of media Dr Fabian Benjamin gave the advice in a statement, yesterday.

Benjamin said the advice affected only those who could not complete their registration during the earlier scheduled registration period.

He said only candidates whose names were compiled after giving reasons for incomplete registration process and had been contacted “are expected to visit the centres.”

According to him, “At the end of the period originally scheduled for the 2021/2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) registration on May 15, the registration period was extended.”

“Another two weeks that elapsed on May 29, was given to accommodate candidates who, largely due to

issues related with newly introduced pre-requisite of National Identification Number (NIN), could not register.

“Additional extension of two weeks was made to compile the list of all prospective candidates who for any reason were unable to register.

“The candidates who have not registered but have secured the profile codes and initiated the registration process are expected to visit the specially designated registration centres to complete the registration on Tuesday, June 15.