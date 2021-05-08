ADVERTISEMENT

BY HENRY TYOHEMBA |

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has raised the alarm over a fake job syndicate, claiming to be recruiting invigilators on behalf of the Board.

Head, Public Affairs of the board, Fabian Benjamin, said the scammers are requesting payment of N5,000 acceptance fee payable to the syndicate.

He noted that the term “invigilator” is alien to the Board’s operations and advised the public to be wary of anybody purporting there are vacancies to be filled, adding that any process for recruitment of permanent or ad-hoc staff would be announced and done transparently.

While advising Nigerians not to lose their hard-earned resources on the premise of securing non-existing jobs with the examination body, Benjamin said.

“Many dubious individuals have cultivated the habit of placing different kinds of advertorials for one service or another in the name of the Board without authorisation”, he added.

He further appealed to those with information about the fraudsters to report them to security agencies.