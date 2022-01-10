The Joint Admissions And Matriculation Board (JAMB) has vowed to make the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) the best so far.

In its weekly bulletin released last Monday in Abuja, the board said going forward, it is reasonable to expect that 2022 might turn out to be a very engaging year as most of the Board’s pre- examination activities are starting late owing to some circumstances beyond its control.

“But the board is ready to do all that is necessary not only to meet up with its schedules but also to make the 2022 UTME Registration and Examination the best so far.”

Giving stock of its activities in 2021, JAMB said the introduction of the National Identification Number (NIN) as a key requirement for UTME registration through its partnership with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) was a game-changer in the fight against impersonation and other examination infractions.

“It is to be noted that the decision to adopt NIN was a very difficult one given the various challenges and opposition from many quarters to the policy.

“However, the Board, seeing the many benefits associated with the deployment of NIN, took the unpopular but beneficial decision knowing that any departure from the norm would, more often than not, be met with initial opposition and rejection and was, therefore, understandably undeterred in its chosen course of action.

“Consequently, the Board gave its all to ensure that it secured the support of stakeholders and the result was the tremendous success it recorded in the 2021 UTME.”

It would be recalled that the Board first announced its decision to use NIN in the conduct of the 2020 UTME registration but changed course owing to some perceived loose ends coupled with strong opposition from some critical stakeholders. It, therefore, fixed 2021 as the year of commencement.

During the interval afforded by the postponement, the Board had embarked on aggressive campaigns to sensitise the public, prepare its system to seamlessly integrate with that of NIMC after which it decided to implement the use of NIN in the 2021 UTME registration exercise.

That singular move, according to JAMB has more than anything, substantially addressed the seemingly intractable challenge of impersonation and identity theft in all its operations.

It added, “There is no gainsaying the fact that to address identified challenges, an organisation must be prepared to make some tough decisions. Hence, one of the major characteristics of leadership is calculated risk-taking. As such, to make any meaningful progress, there must be a desire to do things differently.

“A case in point was the proposal put forward by the Board at the 2021 Policy Meeting, with the kind authorisation of stakeholders as led by the Hon. Minister of Education, Mall. Adamu Adamu, to further enhance the autonomy of tertiary institutions by allowing them to admit according to their own defined criteria by being allowed to set their respective minimum admission score or what is known as “cut off marks”.

“This move came on the heels of the Board’s decision to allow the institution to determine the kind of students they want to have in line with international best practices.

“However, it seems that the reforms being championed by the Board have not been assimilated by the public as one still hears statements like ” JAMB cut off marks ” with the concomitant wrong impression that once candidates secure certain scores, they are bound to be admitted into any institutions of their choice.”