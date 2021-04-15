BY HENRY TYOHEMBA, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) lost more than N10 million to fraudsters in 2020, the registrar, Professor Is-haq Oloyede, said yesterday in Abuja.

According to Oloyede, the money, which was meant to pay JAMB ad-hoc staff from the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), was hijacked by the suspected fraudsters who penetrated the payment portal.

He also told journalists that the board had scrapped the use of email for the UTME and Direct Entry (DE) registration processes, a measure, he said, was taken to protect candidates from falling prey to cyber crooks.

On the fraudsters that stole from the agency, the registrar disclosed that the board investigated the illegality, tracked and finally apprehended 10 of the suspects in Kaduna, Nasarawa and Abuja.

“We did not ask anyone to apply to be an ad-hoc staff on the site. We had already chosen them through recommendations from various agencies. We only created the site just to pay them via a code that was assigned to them.

“However, these suspects gained access to the site, deleted the original account details and phone numbers and inserted theirs. We paid N20, 000 each for accommodation per night and N100, 000 for flight tickets, depending on the location each staff had to go and work for that period.

“The payments ranged from N200, 000 to over N300, 000 per person. Yet, these suspected fraudsters, after gaining access to the websites, also inserted details for their family members. They didn’t go to partake in the exercise but ignored the messages sent from our domain.

“One of them, Saidu Zubairu, collected over N3.7 million for himself because he inserted the account details of his mother, sisters and other family members. We have not calculated all the monies they all have so far received but, altogether, the amount will definitely sum up to more than N10 million.

“We have already paid the original owners, though it took us over a year to track the suspects, we finally apprehended them and I assure you the law will take its course,” he added.

On the scrapping of the use of email, Oloyede noted that email will only be requested at the successful completion of registration exercise by candidates to access information on the examination.

“As from Thursday, April 15, 2021, candidates will no longer be required to provide any email address during registration.

Consequently, he said, candidates will have to use a mobile App on their phones or a

code for checking relevant information while printing of examination slip (notification) or result notification slip or ticketing can be done anywhere using the candidate’s JAMB registration number only.

The JAMB boss further said that the new system was to ensure candidates’ information is not exposed to dubious cyber cafe operators and other criminal elements who, in the course of UTME/ Direct Entry registration, steal email passwords to perpetrate fraud.