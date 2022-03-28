The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has registered over 1,837,011 candidates for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination (UTME).

JAMB disclosed this in its weekly news bulletin released on Monday.

The figure is above the total number of candidates registered in 2021, when over 1,338,687 candidates were registered for the annual matriculation examination.

The registration for this year’s examination was held between February 19 and ended March 26, 2022.

It stated that, “A total of 1,837,011 candidates registered as at Saturday, 26th March, 2022.”

In a related development, the Board disclosed that it has paid over N238,105,700 to Computer Based Test (CBT) centres as a fifth week service charges in the registration process.

