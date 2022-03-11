Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said the ongoing 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) registration exercise scheduled to end on 26th March, 2022 would not be extended.

This is because the time scheduled for the registration exercise from 19th February, to 26th March, 2022, is the only window allotted by relevant authorities to the board to conduct the exercise, says JAMB spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin.

He said registration and examination dates are not fixed arbitrarily but through a consensus of opinions of the Federal Ministry of Education and examination agencies.

“Hence, before the commencement of registration or examination for any given year, all public examination bodies are invited to a roundtable where they are expected to agree on the timetable of activities for each examination agency and which must be strictly adhered to.

“This announcement is necessary because of the drop in the number of candidates coming forward to register in spite of the capacity of the Board to register more daily.

“By this announcement, the Board is urging prospective candidates who desire to register for the 2022/23 UTME/DE to come out to register as they have only two weeks to do so as no extension would be granted after the close of registration,” the statement said.

He added that it is practically impossible for the Board to even contemplate any extension of registration as sister examination bodies such as WAEC NECO and NABTEB, have their allotted time which the Board cannot usurp.

