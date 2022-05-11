Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, has urged the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to rely on matriculation lists provided by Central Admission Processing Systems (CAPS) for mobilisation of corps members.

Oloyede stated this in Abuja yesterday, during a maiden meeting of NYSC management with registrars of corps producing institutions in Nigeria.

He lamented the situation where some universities in the country running “top-up” degree programme, which usually runs for a period of one or two academic years or two semesters depending without the knowledge of the National Universities Commission (NUC) and other regulatory bodies.

He charged the registrars to help the board in ensuring that illegal admissions and other irregularities are eliminated in the universities, saying that nobody can be admitted in the university with the knowledge of registrars

He said, “All these are aimed at stopping the illegal mobilisation. I want to urge you to please stop this. I therefore, call on NYSC to rely on matriculation lists provided by CAPS for mobilisation.

“Institutions should also confess their sins and say these are the illegally admitted students. We found out that about 25 percentage of these illegally admitted are part-time and sandwich students that have been impeded in the candidates that are for regular programmes.”

On his part, the NYSC director-general, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim said the decision to host registrars cropped up of recent, beginning with some selected countries in the West Africa sub-region last November.

“There are 2,955 active corps producing institutions on the NYSC data base, out of which only 320 are home-based.

“Though relatively smaller, we shared the participants of this meeting into North and South contingents in order to achieve the heart-to-heart interaction that would give everyone the opportunity to be part of the decision-making process.