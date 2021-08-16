Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is set to announce the minimum admission cut-off marks for candidates who sat for this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

This was contained in a bulletin issued by the board, yesterday.

LEADERSHIP recalls that JAMB had last year set 160 and above as the cut-off mark for admission into universities, 120 for polytechnics and 100 for colleges of education respectively.

The meeting for fixing the cut-off marks, scheduled for August 31, 2021 has been approved by its chairman, minister of education, Adamu Adamu and will have all heads of tertiary institutions, and heads of regulatory agencies in the sector, among other stakeholders in attendance.

The bulletin reads in part: “This (policy) meeting kick-starts the admission process into the nation’s tertiary institutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

It will discuss critical issues emanating from the presentation of the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on the just-concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry applications, in addition to setting the tone for the 2021/2022 Admission exercise.

“The meeting is expected to chart policy directions for the nation’s tertiary institutions, set admission guidelines and present application statistics, candidates’ performance as well as evaluate the 2020 Admission exercise.

“The meeting, in addition to other deliberations, would take a stand on acceptable minimum admissions standards to be applied in all admissions to be undertaken by all tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

“Given the critical nature of the decisions to be taken at the meeting, it would be streamed live on the Board’s website, www.jamb.gov.ng, on its Facebook handle “@JAMBULLETIN” and other social media platforms.

“The board makes it clear that it is an abuse of process for any institution to commence any admission exercise before this meeting as it is this forum that gives this authorisation.”