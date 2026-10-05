The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced plans to establish a Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) centre in Ottawa, Canada, from 2027.

The proposed centre is expected to ease the difficulties faced by Nigerians living in Canada and other parts of North America who seek admission into Nigerian universities and other tertiary institutions.

JAMB disclosed the plan following a visit by its Registrar, Prof. Segun Aina, to the Nigerian High Commission in Ottawa, Canada.

According to the board, the Ottawa centre will enable eligible Nigerians in Canada and other parts of North America to sit for the UTME without travelling to Nigeria solely to write the examination.

The initiative, JAMB said, is part of efforts to make the examination more accessible to Nigerians in the diaspora and strengthen their connection with Nigeria’s education system.

“For Nigerians in Canada, the UTME is coming closer to home,” the board said.

JAMB said the establishment of the centre would create greater opportunities for Nigerians in North America seeking admission into Nigerian tertiary institutions while reducing the financial and logistical burden associated with travelling to Nigeria for the examination.

The board added that the initiative is part of its broader efforts to take Nigerian tertiary education to the global community.

JAMB said it is “working towards establishing a UTME examination centre in Ottawa, Canada, expected to commence operations in 2027.”

The proposed centre will therefore provide eligible Nigerian candidates in Canada and surrounding parts of North America with a more convenient option for participating in the UTME and pursuing admission into Nigerian tertiary institutions.