BY HENRY TYOHEMBA, Abuja

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it will spend not less than N100 million on the prosecution of 200 out of the over 400 persons involved in impersonation in the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede who made this known on Tuesday in Abuja, during a ‘confession session’ of two persons nabbed in Kano for attempting to change a photograph used in UTME registration in Bayero University, Kano said the board has the ability to detect any illegal attempt to change candidates biometric data and other details used in UTME.

He reminded tertiary institutions of the warning of minister of education, Adamu Adamu, that any school that allows candidates to alter their UTME details in the course of registration risk being treated as accomplice to fraud.

Speaking on the planned prosecution of candidates and other individuals involved in impersonation and use of mercenaries, the JAMB boss said the Board lacked the resources to ensure all of them are brought to book.

“This year we have over 400 people that have already been caught, who those that wrote the exam are different from those who are registering (in universities). We have put certain things in place and we are expecting each of the institutions to come forward.

“The institutions should be vigilant and we appeal to those young ones that the game is up. There is nothing they do that will not be detected. At the appropriate time we should prosecute at least 200 out of the 400. What we intend to do is to pick like five from each of the states of the federation.”