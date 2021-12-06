Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said it would clear the backlog of students illegally admitted by tertiary institutions in the country.

JAMB recently uncovered 706,189 illegal admissions by universities, polytechnics, colleges of education, and other related institutions.

JAMB’s registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, while receiving the Education Correspondents’ Association of Nigeria (ECAN’s) Award of Excellence in Abuja, said the move is to rescue students who have the requisite qualifications but were admitted illegally.

He said, “On the issue of illegal admission that we want to put a halt to, we want to clear the backlog and ensure that those of them who have been improperly admitted but have the minimum qualification are rescued.“We want to continue the campaign to discourage those who are committing such illegal action to stop doing such,” Oloyede said.

The JAMB boss expressed deep appreciation to ECAN for considering him worthy of the award.

“We appreciate the gesture and I want to assure you, you have not done this in vain. The objective of presenting this award will be attained. The purpose is to be able to encourage us to do more of what have been assigned to us by the federal government. I assure you, we will deliver on the mandate,” he said.

On the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), Oloyede said the board had decided to adopt a cashless system in the registration process, adding that JAMB would also prohibit Computer Based Test (CBT) centres from selling e-PINs to guard against extortion of candidates.

“On our campaign on cashless CBT centres particularly during our registration exercise. It is known that many CBT centres, despite the supervision, still manage to exploit candidates.

“We are also going to ensure that ePIN is not something that they will be selling at the (CBT) centres. We will ensure that anybody who wants to sell ePIN will not be a CBT centre, once you are a CBT centre you have lost the right to sell ePIN so that we can hold the ePIN sellers responsible for what they do.

“Once you are a CBT centre you cannot also say you want to sell ePIN,” he said.