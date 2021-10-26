Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has warned universities and other tertiary institutions in the country running degree programmes against directly admitting candidates on their sandwich, distance learning, part-time and other programmes.

The board stated this in its weekly bulletin publication released yesterday and made available to the press by its head of media and protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin.

It stated that admissions to the various programmes in the nation’s higher institutions must be processed through it, warning the institutions against flouting the new rule.

“The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board would no longer condone any illegal/ irregular admission by any institution,” JAMB announced in its weekly news bulletin.

According to the bulletin, the cessation of the” illegal admissions” was contained in an advisory issued by the Board.”

“The advisory further made it clear that the new hardline position taken by the Board was informed by the quantum of applications received for candidates for condonement of illegal admissions popularly known by candidates as ‘Regularisation’ adding that such ignoble acts would no longer be tolerated by the Board.

“The advisory further reiterated that all applications for admissions to First Degree, National Diploma, National Innovation Diploma and the Nigeria Certificate in Education into Full-Time, Distance Learning, Part-Time, Outreach, Sandwich, etc., must be processed only through JAMB. Consequently, institutions, which are still involved in advertising or selling.

“Application forms for admissions into the programmes listed above were advised to desist forthwith,” the bulletin read.

The advisory enjoined institutions to advise their candidates to apply to them through the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), adding that duplication of application forms is also not allowed.

On the other hand, candidates are to ensure that any admission issued to them by any institution is routed through the Board even before considering accepting such offers.