Nigerian striker, Leke James has left his former club, Molde FK and joined the Saudi Arabian football club, Al-Qadsiah.

James cashed in Norway with a transfer as a free agent to the Saudi Arabian Professional League club, Al Qadisiya on undisclosed terms.

The 28-year-old former Molde FK striker, 28, signed for the club on Tuesday and he’s already looking forward to doing great things with them.

ADVERTISEMENT

James was courted by a host of clubs in Europe and North Africa before he agreed on terms with Al-Qadisiyah, as he departed Molde FK after making a total of 59 appearances for the club and scoring 33 goals after two years.

He wore the colours of Bridge Boys in his homeland before switching to Aalesund, where he spent three years, before a spell at Beijing Enterprises in China.

“I am delighted to have signed this deal though it was a bit tough to make a choice considering other offers“.

“Nigerians should expect to see same Leke James working hard, scoring goals and helping my team“. James said in a short statement after the deal was confirmed.

His Norwegian team has congratulated him on the move, “We thank Leke James for his efforts and wish him luck with the new club. Leke will always be welcomed back to Molde FK,” said CEO Ole Erik Stavrum.

Al-Qadisiyah, who will face Al Wahda in their next league game on January 31, are ninth in the table with 20 points from fifteen matches.