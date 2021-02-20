By Anthony Adah Abraham

Not many achieve the level of success James Parry has at such a young age. Thanks to sheer determination and motivation to succeed, he’s become a 7-figure earner who now helps others unlock financial freedom just as he has. James, or Jay as he likes to be called, has found massive success in dropshipping. This popular method of doing ecommerce has caught on by storm in recent years due to not needing to have any physical inventory, enabling dropshippers to run their businesses from anywhere in the world. The financial freedom and location independence that dropshipping offers is very appealing to Jay, which is why he pursued this avenue of success.

Placing all of his free time into establishing dropshipping stores became something he was doing day in, day out. No matter the obstacles and setbacks in his way, he persevered and kept his eye on the prize of being his own boss. Within a few years, Jay reached 7 figures in revenue he now makes. Even by dropshipping standards, that’s a phenomenal achievement. This success led him to get his dream car, a Lamborghini Huracan, as well as other high-ticket dream items he could now afford.

Not satisfied with being the only one profiting from his success, Jay decided to teach others how it’s done. That led to him creating YouTube videos that’d teach others how to get started as successful dropshippers. Since there was nobody there to help him when he first started out, Jay makes sure other aspiring entrepreneurs wanting to take the dropshipping route had some help. He became the person they could turn to for help.

Jay began amassing a major following on YouTube and was constantly receiving messages from others, looking for help to start, grow, or scale in dropshipping. Given how large the demand was, Jay decided to begin mentoring other dropshipping entrepreneurs.

Today, he boasts of helping over 100 budding entrepreneurs become successful with dropshipping. Some of them have even gone on to make 6 figures, with a few closing in on 7. His good friend Bailey Knight made an eye-popping 7 figures ever since lockdown began in the UK. Given the success he’s been able to deliver to numerous entrepreneurs, Jay has now become committed to continuing to help others unlock their own financial freedom by being dropshipping entrepreneurs.

Currently, Jay’s working on developing a more structured method of guiding aspiring entrepreneurs who want to begin a lucrative future in the world of dropshipping. With a major shift to ecommerce occurring during lockdowns in 2020 and 2021, the success of dropshipping is going to continue into the foreseeable future. Jay hopes to help as many who want to become successful dropshippers do exactly that.