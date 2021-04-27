By Our Correspondent

To deal with depression and mental disturbance, James Sebastiano embarked on a journey to learn about the underlying causes and reach the bottom of these ailments.

Our claim to fame is often masked with anxiety and depression. Many of us try to hide panic attacks under the garb of professional stress and busy lifestyle demands.

The life of Sebastiano had been no different. Though he was aware of his anxiety and underwent years of therapy, worked on relationships, and concentrated on his diet, he could not find peace. From thereon, he embarked on a journey with BAFTA-nominated filmmaker Mark Waters, producers and filmmakers Anna Kolber, Mike Beech, and Daniel Worsley in ‘Chasing The Present’.

Search For Fulfillment:

Sebastiano played the key protagonist in the documentary. The film attempts to get to the root cause of mental health illnesses such as anxiety and depression.

“This filmmaking involved me traveling to Nepal, India, Indonesia, Europe, Peru, USA, and Iceland,” mentions Sebastiano.

Watching the film will better equip viewers to learn the cause of anxiety and determine the route to address this mental ailment afflicting the young and old alike. The film presents data to prove the existence of mental anxiety and depression and gives insights into mental wellbeing and the need for every individual to take ownership of their mental health and happiness.

The film follows Sebastiano’s expedition from the bustling city of New York, the Indian towns steeped in religious faith, and the calmness of Peru’s jungles. Sebastiano undergoes self-inquiry, meditation, and several healing methods as suggested by the experts he meets on his journey to realization. Some of the names include Alex Grey, Russell Brand, Sharon Salzberg, Graham Hancock, Rupert Spira, Sri Prem Baba, and Joseph Goldstein.

Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow:

At present, Sebastiano provides consultancy services to counsel people on the importance of upkeeping mental health. The positive reviews of ‘Chasing The Present’ played a cornerstone in nudging Sebastiano to offer his experience to heal other people undergoing similar experiences of the mind.

Apart from working as a psychologist, James Sebastiano is passionate about photography, travel, filmmaking, and poetry. Outside of finding and creating new projects or dedicating time to clients, he enjoys spending time in nature. He is also an entrepreneur in Bali.

He founded Alchemy, the first vegan restaurant in Bali in 2011, and Sage Restaurant in Bali in 2014, and The Shift in Bali, the first vegan hotel in 2015.