Renowned politician and businessman, Dr. Jamil Isiyaku Gwamna has sent his condolences to Gov. Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State on the passing away of two of his uncles.

The deceased, Alh. Saleh Umar, 72, and Alh. Amadu Umar, 63, died on Sunday and Monday respectively after a protracted illness.

In a statement issued to journalists by his Special Adviser, Hon. Sani Abubakar Banki, Jamil Gwamna extended his deepest condolences to Gov. Yahaya and members of the deceased families over the huge loses, praying Almighty Allah to comfort them and grant them Aljannat Firdaus.

“I offer my most sincere condolences to Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Inuwa Yahaya, over the passing away of two of his uncles Alh. Shehu Umar and Alh. Amadu Umar. “I pray that Allah forgives their sins and grants them Aljannah Firdaus”. The statement reads. “I also pray for Allah to give the bereaved families the strength to bear this irreparable loss.”