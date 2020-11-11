Gombe renowned politician and philanthropist, Dr. Jamil Isyaku Gwamna has earlier today, visited the place of Mai Tangale, Dr. Abdu Buba Maisheru ll to condole with him and his family over the death of his son, Prince John Abdu Buba.

Similarly, he was at Cham Emirate in Balanga local government area where he commiserated with Nidu-Gra Cham Chief James D. Chachis JP over the demise of his son, Ayimin James.

Gwamna also visited the families of late Alh. Magaji Kwairanga, gubernatorial candidate of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) and party’s state chairman in Gombe state who died recently after a protracted sickness and Gombe local government Peoples Democratic Party’s youth leader, Hon. Isyaku Garba Tanko (Hon. Baba Ami) who died yesterday night after a brief illness.

Jamil Gwamna commiserates with the respective families of the deceased and described their demise as a colossal loss not only to their families but the state as a whole.

He prayed to Allah (SWT) to forgive the souls of the departed and ease the pain of their bereaved families.

Jamil Gwamna was accompanied by his Special Adviser, Hon. Sani Abubakar, renowned politician, Alh. Abdulkadir Hammasaleh, former member representating Kaltungo/Balanga federal constituency, Hon. Binta Bello, Ibrahim Muhammad Gana, Dr. Bappayo Masu among others.