Gombe renowned politician and philanthropist, Dr. Jamil Isyaku Gwamna has expressed deep sadness over the death of the former Governor of the defunct North-western State, Alhaji Usman Farouk, saying Nigeria has lost one of its great patriots.

The condolence is contained in a statement signed by his aide, Sani Abubakar Banki.

According to the statement, Gwamna described late Usman Farouk as a de-tribalized and patriot who served the nation diligently during his lifetime.

“I woke up this morning with the sad news of the death of our father, elder statesman and former Governor of the defunct North-western, Alh. Usman Faruk (Jarman Gombe).

“This is really a great loss not only to his family, state but to the entire nation in general which he has saved diligently during his life time, expecially in the Nigerian Police Force where he rose to the rank of Commissioner of Police.

“Late Jarma was a de-tribalized Nigerian who has worked tirelessly for the unity and peaceful coexistence of this great Country.

“His role in the creation of Gombe State will never be forgotten. He’ll surely be remembered for his selfless service to humanity and religious development.

“May Allah (SWT) forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljannah Firdaus.

“To his bereaved family, I’m with you at this moment of grief. I pray Allah will give you the fortitude to bear this monumental loss.” The statement reads.

Late Usman Farouk died in the early hours of Friday in Gombe after a brief illness and he has since been buried according to Islamic rites.

Aged 85, Late Farouk left behind 3 wives and 23 children.