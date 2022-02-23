A former governorship aspirant in Gombe State, Dr Jamil Isyaku Gwamna, has rejoined the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

Gwamna, who holds the traditional title of Sardaunan Gombe, exited APC a fortnight ago.

A statement signed by the media aide to Dr. Gwamna, Ibrahim Sani Shawai, on Wednesday, said Gwamna announced his entry into PDP after meeting with the immediate-past governor of the Gombe State and the state PDP leader, Dr. Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, in Abuja on Wednesday.

“Your Excellency we are here today for two things: to visit you and cement our existing relationship as brothers and to also inform you that I have returned to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“I assure you that we are going to unite ourselves to return PDP to government in the state come 2023,” Gwamna said.

In his response, former governor Dankwambo thanked Gwamna and his entourage for the visit even as he welcomed him to the PDP and assured him of his support as well as the unity of the party.

“Sardauna is my brother and I welcome him back to our fold,” the former govenor acknowledged, promising that, “we’ll work together for the unity and the success of the party.”

Dankwambo further advised the Sardaunan Gombe and his entourage to go back to the grassroots and mobilise people for the party ahead of the 2023 general election.

