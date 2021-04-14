Gombe renowned politician and philanthropist, Dr Jamil Isyaka Gwamna and his wife, Hajiya Zainab Jamil Gwamna on Tuesday secured the release of 22 inmates from various Correctional Centres in Gombe after paying their fines.

The benefiting inmates had their fines and compensations paid by Dr Jamil Isyaka Gwamna and his wife, Hajiya Zainab courtesy of the largesse extended to them under their foundations, Jamil Isyaka Gwamna Foundation and Family Trust and Care Foundation respectively.

Addressing the freed inmates, Dr Jamil Gwamna said the gesture was in the spirit of the Holy month of Ramadan.

Represented by the Coordinator of the Foundation, Alhaji Abdullahi Dan Adda, said “this is part of the perennial gesture of Sardaunan Gombe and his wife in this Holy Month of Ramadan, to enable the released inmates to observe Ramadan Fasting with their various families.”

“Our hope is that this will prevent you from committing any unsavoury acts capable of bringing you back into the prison.

“You should endeavour to be good and God-fearing citizens, as well as endeavour to be engaged in meaningful activities, so as to be useful to yourselves, your respective families and the general society.”

He further pledged to sustain the gesture, so as to further alleviate the suffering of the less privileged members of the society.

The Deputy Controller, Nigerian Correctional Service, in Charge of the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Gombe, lauded Dr Jamil Gwamna and his wife for the remarkable and unparalleled gesture.

While urging other wealthy individuals to emulate Gwamna, he averred that the gesture would help to further decongest the correctional centre.

The freed inmates, who were mostly youths, were also given a token to transport themselves to their respective towns and villages