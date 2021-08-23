Junior Achievement Nigeria (JAN) said it will train 100 selected members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to bridge the unemployment gap.

Twenty one years after the first ViMP class was inaugurated by Junior Achievement Nigeria (JA Nigeria) in a partnership with Lagos Business School (LBS), the programme is still preparing university graduates for successful entry into the world of work.

The 21st edition which is funded by Parthian Partners is a one-week intensive programme with 100 selected members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to learn the different facets of managing a business, making crucial business decisions, and developing skills for management.

ViMP 2021 was also implemented with the support of some notable organisations including: Verraki Partners, Channels Television and City FM 105.1.