It was historic and prophetic, spiritually assuring and satisfying the dedication of a Holy Place in Jos popularly known as the TEN COMMANDMENTS. It was built by the former governor of the state, Senator Pastor David Jonah Jang. The unprecedented crowd from within and outside the state that day was an indication of the peoples thirst for God at a time like this. But not many understood the significance of the dedication nor its imperative in the place of the spirit for a Christian, except those of us who are born again and filled with the spirit of God. And I dare say, its not every person who goes to church and bear Biblical name that is a Christian, but one who believes in Jesus Christ and does what the Lord requires of him or her. Just as the book of Romans 8:5 says,” For they that are after the flesh do mind the things of the flesh; but they that are after the spirit, the things of the spirit”. So therefore it is no wonder those who seek to play politics with the spiritual exercise as huge as the dedication of the Temple of the TEN COMMANDMENTS.

The Plateau State governor, Rt Hon Simon Bako Lalong was represented at the occasion by his commissioner for agriculture , Dr Hosea Finangwai who spoke very well on behalf of his principal. If the governor had decided not to attend, no one can question him, but he respectfully honoured the occasion and everything that was done there to God’s glory. So for some commissioners and aides to start writing some rubbish on the dedication event and depicting political and partisan colouration to it is most, unfortunate, dishonourable and childish. The so called government officials thought they are impressing the governor by what they write, forgetting that the governor had already congratulated Jang and commended his spiritual foresight in erecting the spiritual edifice. I urged governor Lalong to call to order those aides whose stock in trade is writing nonsense by seeking to impress him. The governor should not contradict himself after sending a Commissioner who gave a beautiful speech and then allow pretenders who are looking for how to show their grammatical prowess to rubbish same. Very soon, he will discover the disloyalty of some of these aides especially that his tenure is coming to an end.

The reckless and absurd criticism by these few blind persons about the event which shook Jos and its environs, is a clear evidence of spiritual emptiness and covetousness by those who pretend to know Chris by bearing Christian names, and yet has little or no respect for God. How else should some persons politicize such a spiritual event if not that they are completely in darkness and far away from their creator, who gave them the privilege of being politicians. That it was built by government money, so what about that if its true? Is it not for the same people?

But one beautiful thing I cherish about our father Senator David Jang is the fact that he does not give a damn about anyone who fails to appreciate what he does for God. And God has been blessing him and his linage because of the seeds of worship and praise he gives to the Lord. He may respond to any other secular matter , but does not exchange word on what is the law of God. He is not perfect like all of us, but his commitment, sincerity and transparency in handling issues makes the difference. Having worked with him closely for 4 years at the State Assembly and another 4 years in the national assembly, am one of those who can give a witness and testimony of the life of this great man. He does not pretend neither does he see himself as too big to own up to a fault. We argue and debate with him as father and son on issues.Those around him may do something in his name as it happens in politics, but draw his attention to it and you will be surprised.

Let me not delve too much on the unnecessary side distractions and deviate from the main import of this piece. The TEN COMMANDMENTS is a replica of the wailing walls or western wall located in the Holy city of Jerusalem in Israel where the children of God prayed to God and receive answers. For those who have been to Jerusalem, it is one of the historic and spiritual sites where pilgrims visit to pray and submit written and oral petitions, requests to God. In fact, it is the post office where those who believe in Yeshuwa write letters of requests and post them in between the walls for quick and onward delivery to Jehovah.

Baba Jang has made pilgrimage easier by bringing the wailing walls of the holy city to Jos, the Plateau State capital where Christians from across the 36 states and the FCT and other African countries can come and pray. As Pastor Davidson Lar would say,” the memorial was started shortly after the massacre of the over 500 souls in the sleepy village of Doi Dyemburuk( Dogon Nahawa). It was built as a place of prayer for peace and worship so that such a massare never happens again”.

Those who can not go to Jerusalam can simply connect here with the wailing walls. Its an interdenominal and interreligious site for everyone who believe in God and that He answers prayers, afterall the three main world religions visits the wailing walls to pray and submit supplications. I have been to Jerusalem 7 times and none of those visits were complete without my special time at the wailing walls. Each time I go there, I fast and pray and the results have been spectacular. People should be encouraged to take advantage of this spiritual site to tap from its blessings. It’s a very powerful source of strength and inspiration. It gives spiritual concentration because it’s a place where you can be alone with God to talk with him and hear from Him. Those who know what am talking about understands the depth of its significance.

As Christians and followers of God let us all be humble before God. All the men of God who spoke that day makes reference to II Chronicles 7: 14 which says,” if my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray, and seek my face and turn away from their wicked ways, then will I hear them from heaven, listen to their cries, forgive their sins and heal their land”. The highest form of humility according to Apostle Selman Joshua is prayers, acknowledging God’s superiority. Let us all be humble before God and give Him what belongs to Him( our obedience, praise, worship, sacrifices,etc).