The Directorate of Campaign Organisation of Hon. Pam David Jang for House of Representatives for Jos South/Jos East has expressed shock over what it called misleading information on the social media that the PDP leader in Plateau State, Sen. Dr. Jonah Jang, has publicly disowned his son.

Pam David Jang, a son to Jang, a former Plateau State governor is contesting for the House of Representatives.

A statement issued in Jos and signed by the director of campaign Organization Itse Azi Ajiji, explained that nothing can be said to be farthest from the truth.

He argued that the campaign organisation wouldn’t have joined issues with such mischief makers but for mention of the name of the respected father of our aspirant.

“We want to make it clear that whilst His Excellency the Former Governor of Plateau State and leader of the PDP in Plateau may not see eye to eye with Hon Pam Jang on some issues, it is just a figment of their imagination that a Reverend Gentleman such as Da Sen David Jang would disowned his own son.”

Ajiji added that Jang rather informed the meeting that his son had declared for the House of Representatives and whilst he had nothing to do with such, his son Pam is of age and has the right to contest for any political position in the state or country at large.”

“Surprisingly to us is also the creation of a website known as (Josfactsdatablog) to misrepresent what exactly happened during the close door caucus meeting of PDP stakeholders, recognised Journalists only attended the goodwill section of the SEC meeting and Sen. Jonah Jang never mentioned to have disowned his Son”.

He further stressed “We use this medium to state that since the declaration of Hon Pam Jang to contest for the House of Representatives we have received wide acceptance from the majority of people of Jos South and Jos East which can be attested to when his league of friends purchased and presented him with the nomination form recently.”

The director further added that the entire campaign team wants to put on record that no amount of mischief and fake news will stop the divine aspiration of our brother and friend Pam Jang becoming victorious come 2023.