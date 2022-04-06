Eldest son of the immediate past governor of Plateau State, Sen. Jonah Jang, Pam David, has joined the race for South/Jos East Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives.

David’s league of friends presented the PDP nomination forms in Jos yesterday.

This is coming barely a few weeks after the incumbent member representing the constituency Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos was presented with the nomination forms to re-contest.

Leader of David’s league of friends, Dr. Dagwom Dang, while presenting the nomination and expression of interest forms said the aspirant has had several years to demonstrate capacity in leadership and that because of his good qualities the league of friends contributed and purchased the forms for him.

Also, Dauda Dinju from Jos South and Usman Magaji from Jos East, both described the aspirant as a good leader who will effectively represent the constituency in the National Assembly, saying they will do their best to ensure his victory in 2023.

However, director general of the campaign team, Hon. Itse Azi Ajiji, disclosed that their friend has agreed to gather funds for the campaigns to ensure the success of the election.

Hon. Jang, while responding after receiving the nomination forms, expressed appreciation to his friends for the honour, saying it is a privilege to have them as friends.

“Our great party leaders from Jos East and Jos South, my friends and Supporters, It is a common fact that our People are in dear need of genuine and effective representation in the Green Chambers that Should be defined by results not attributes and making speeches or being liked.”

“As I humbly accept this clarion call to save my great people of Jos East/Jos South Federal Constituency in the National Assembly I wish to state clearly that I believe in the concept of effective representation and I do not see this contest as a do or die affairs because leadership and Power comes from God.”

“I know that the work of a legislator is not an easy one considering the present state of the Nation and a Constituency like ours in Jos East/ Jos South, but am confident that by the grace of God we will do our best.”