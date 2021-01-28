January has already become the worst month for US COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic according to data from John Hopkins University.

The Data said that as of Tuesday, there have been more than 79,000 coronavirus fatalities, topping the previous record set in December by more than a thousand.

The grim milestone underpins the growing demand from state officials for more vaccines so that Americans can be inoculated more quickly.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients told governors that allocations would increase by around 16% starting next week, according to a source with knowledge of the call.

Even with coronavirus vaccine distribution set to increase, upcoming months could be rough.

Biden has pushed for 100 million vaccination shots in the first 100 days of his presidency, but with a long road ahead for vaccinations, he also called for 100 days of mask-wearing.

“The brutal truth is it’s going to take months before we can get the majority of Americans vaccinated. In the next few months, masks, not vaccines, are the best defense against Covid-19,” Biden said while announcing the federal government would buy and distribute more vaccine doses from Moderna and Pfizer.

With those additional doses, Biden said there would be enough to fully vaccinate 300 million Americans — nearly the entire US population by the end of summer or early fall.

Struggling after the stress of nearly a year of responding to the pandemic, states are eager to administer vaccines quickly and attempt a return to life as normal.

“We have to defeat it because Mississippians are done. We’re done burying loved ones who were lost to this virus. We’re done with stressed hospitals. We’re done with the fearful talk of lockdowns and shutdowns. We’re ready for community again,” said Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, who announced that the state celebrated about 200,000 vaccines delivered.

The director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Dr. Nirav Shah said he was “very encouraged” by the new presidential administration’s approach to vaccinations, but that the state is still struggling with the dearth of vaccines.