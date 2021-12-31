Ahead of the 2023 general elections, many Nigerians have begun to wonder who will take over from the incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari as 2023 draws nearer.

In what seems to be a startling development was the recent prophetic declarations for 2022 by the founder and Senior Pastor of Zion Flames Ministries International (ZFMI), Apostle Promise Momo, which was made available to journalist on Friday.

Apostle Momo,who hailed from Kogi West said “I see a shift in Nigeria’s political system, there is a new wave arising, God is preparing someone who will be accepted by all to take over the helms of affairs in the Government by 2023.”

Speaking on the Covid-19 pandemic, he said, “This pandemic still has two more years, I see it still mutating.”

He further revealed that January would not be an easy month for travelers around the world, especially Europe, “I see more lockdowns,” he alluded.

He prophecied that: “2022 is going to be a year that will be tough for those who do not know their God, I see the antichrist finalizing its preparations. God told me that if you add all the numbers in the year 2022 it amounts to six, that is; 2+0+2+2= 6, it is the number of the beast, let the people run to know the Lord Jesus if they do not want to experience the wrath embedded in that year.

“In the year 2022, more democratic states will be threatened; I see military taking over at least two nations, one of those countries is in Africa.

“God took me to a mountain and I saw on the ground East Africa painted black, I saw an increase in terrorist operations, let the Church in East Africa arise and start praying now.

“ In 2022 China will take a drastic move that will shake and shock the world, let America be prepared, China will come with peace but I see them carrying out a plot behind that will come as a surprise to the top nations of the earth, I see people in Taiwan in tears.

“The year 2022, God told me that more people he has raised and trained in the background will be coming into limelight, the Church of God will be purged and purified, there is going to be an awakening.”