Janus Film has announced the acquisition of ‘Eyimofe’ for the North American market.

With the latest development, Janus Films makes history as the first Nigerian film on Criterion Collection.

Fully financed in Nigeria and shot on 16mm, EYIMOFE is the first film from GDN Studios.

It was directed by twin brothers Arie and Chuko Esiri and produced by Melissa O. Adeyemo.

Speaking on the acquisition, Criterion president and Janus partner, Peter Becker, said the film is a migration story told from the perspective of those longing to leave the country.

They noted that it is also a love letter to the filmmakers’ home city of Lagos with an incisive, beautifully shot.

They also said that the film is deeply humanist work that deftly evokes global issues of class, migration, and social stratification with a focus on the intimate lives of ordinary people.

According to the duo, “Arie and Chuko’s Eyimofe (This Is My Desire) does not feel like a debut film. At once a migration story told from the perspective of those longing to leave and a love letter to the filmmakers’ home city of Lagos.

“This incisive, beautifully shot, and deeply humanist work deftly evokes global issues of class, migration, and social stratification without ever straying from the intimate lives of the ordinary people at its heart. We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring this exciting new work to screens and audiences across the country.”

Recalled that the film recently concluded its cinematic release in Nigeria.

However, based on the agreement, which was sealed recently in the United States, the film will be released in theatres on July 23.

Also, there will be a streaming release on the Criterion Channel and a home video release via the @criterioncollection.

Janus Films was founded in 1956 and was the first theatrical distribution company dedicated to bringing international art-house films to US audiences.

It handles the rights in all media to an extensive library that includes the work of legendary Senegalese director Ousmane Sembene, Michelangelo Antonioni, Ingmar Bergman, Federico Fellini, Abbas Kiarostami, and Akira Kurosawa.

The Criterion Collection is dedicated to gathering the greatest films from around the world and publishing them in DVD and Blu-ray editions.

This includes important classic and contemporary films and serves film and media scholars, cinephiles, as well as public and academic libraries. The Criterion Collection is renowned and includes over 1,000 films.