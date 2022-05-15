The Journalists Initiative on Immunization Against Polio (JAP) has called on parents and caregivers to ensure they make their children available for vaccination as Kaduna State commences another round of polio immunisation campaign scheduled for 14th – 17th May, 2022.

According to the coordinator, JAP Kaduna State chapter, Lawal A. Dogara who made the call in a statement, the exercise would be conducted on the streets, house to house, markets, and motor parks among others.

He said the immunisation would enable the children grow healthier, and reiterated that parents should try and ensure they allow the vaccinators to attend to their wards.

Dogara further said all adequate arrangements had been made for the smooth conduct of the exercise by the state government, development partners and other stakeholders.

The statement commended traditional and religious leaders for their efforts and urged them to put in more for the success of the exercise.

He also appealed to residents of the state to visit health facilities for Covid-19 vaccination while commending the World Health Organization (WHO) for partnering with JAP with to educate parents and the general public on the importance of immunization.