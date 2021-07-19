The approval rating for Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s cabinet has dropped to 35.9 per cent, according to a poll by the Kyodo news agency published on Sunday.

This is the lowest level since he took office last year.

It reflects the public discontent with the government’s plan to go ahead with the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo in spite of the coronavirus pandemic.

The disapproval rating rose to 49.8 per cent, the highest on record for the Suga administration.

On Sunday, Tokyo reported 1,008 new infections, the fifth consecutive day it went over 1,000.

Just a few days before the Olympics opening ceremony on Friday, Japan is concerned about a fifth wave of coronavirus infections.

On Friday, a non-athlete became the first person to test positive at the Olympic Village.

Also, on Saturday, South African football players Thabiso Monyane and Kamohelo Mahlatsi, as well as video analyst Mario Masha, were also infected, the South African Olympic Committee said on Sunday.

These were the first coronavirus cases at the Olympic village, which is under strict measures against the spread of the virus.

The cases were first reported by the Kyodo news agency and then confirmed by the organizers, but without nationalities or names.

The agency cited the committee as saying that 10 Olympic participants from abroad, including two athletes at the village and another athlete not staying at the facility, tested positive for the virus.

The South Africans are also battling a coronavirus outbreak in their rugby team.

A fourth case of infection has been detected in the team at the training camp in Japan.

Coach Neil Powell is isolated and none of the four people affected are currently allowed to train or have contact with the team.