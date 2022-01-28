Protesters, on Friday, stormed an Upper Area Court in Zuba area of Abuja, asking the court to ensure justice is served in the ongoing trial of Kayanmata (aphrodisiac) seller, Hauwa Muhammed, a.k.a Jaruma.

Addressing journalists, leader of the group, Johnson Kolawole Micheal, saluted the Nigeria Police Force for rising to the occasion and ensuring that Jaruma was put on trial over cyber stalking.



He stressed that the court should ensure that appropriate punishment is served on Jaruma to serve as deterrence to others.

“The time is gone when people can just get up from their sleep and cocort lies against well-meaning Nigerians.

“Until someone is used as a scape goat, people will not understand the extent of our laws and in this very case she must face the consequences.

“We are also calling on all Nigerians to stop patronising her, as it is a scam and she uses the medium for blackmail,” he said.

Recall that Jaruma was remanded in a Suleja Custodial Centre some days back after pleading not guilty to charges of cyber stalking.

At the resumed hearing on Friday, the trial judge granted the bail application i favour of Jaruma.

Part of the bail conditions is a surety of GL 12 in the civil service as the court also stressed that all status qou must be maintained.

The court also restrained Jaruma from posting on social media till further notice.