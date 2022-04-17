Talented Afro Jazz artiste, Kwitee is set to release his debut Jazz album, Shadows, on Saturday April 20, 2022.

Shadows is a unique album from Kwitee who has gleaned much experience performing with the late African jazz icon Hugh Masekela; gospel artiste, Ron Kenoly, and Lionel Peterson.

Kwitee will hold an exclusive album launch and listening concert for Shadows with his 13-man band at the LH Prive in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Kwitee whose real name is Okwi Godwin Oguwe said Shadows is a 12-track classic and soul serenading jazz album consisting of original compositions aside from Salute to Marley, a remake of Redemption Song and a tribute to reggae icon, Bob Marley. The album touches on a multitude of ideas and moods with an enjoyable combination of styles ranging from classical, afro/highlife Jazz, Soul to Smooth and Contemporary Jazz. Above all, Shadows, according to Kwitee tells a story of love for life, men and nature, hope and perseverance while not forsaking the African roots and its ideals.

To tell an incredible story, Kwitee enlists OC Omofuma and Spanish Soul singer, Celeste Shaw among others while Brilliant, Signet, Bassiq and Emma Ekpo take production honours.

In over six years, since Kwitee gained the limelight in the music industry, he has meticulously changed the popular notion of a trumpeter churned out gorgeous compositions, and established a niche for himself as a master alchemist of pleasurable art everywhere he goes.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Nigerian entertainment circles, Kwitee is known to have collaborated with a number of popular musicians including Tiwa Savage, Wande Coal among others.

He has also collaborated with award-winning Nigerian flutist and composer, Tee Mac Iseli on his first EP Don’t Quit released in 2018.