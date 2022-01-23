The Junior Chamber International (JCI) Nigeria is currently accepting nominations for the 2022 edition of its annual Outstanding Young Persons Award.

Via the initiative, JCI intends to honour ten individuals between the ages of 18 and 40 who have exemplified the best attributes of young people across Nigeria.

Speaking during a press briefing yesterday in Abuja, the chairperson, Chairperson, 2020 JCI Nigeria TOYP, Olubunmi Ajayi, said “interested nominees can visit https://toyp.jci.ng/portal to apply.”

Ajayi said entries are accepted in categories which include: “Business, economic, and or entrepreneurial accomplishments; Political, legal, and/or governmental affairs; Academic leadership and/or accomplishments; Cultural achievements; Moral and/or environmental leadership”

Others according to him are “Contribution to children, world peace, and/or human rights; Humanitarian and/or voluntary leadership; Scientific and/or technological development; Personal improvement and/or accomplishments and Medical innovation.”

He said the award focuses on encouraging and motivating young Nigerians who have attained national prominence before the age of 40.

Speaking further, he said each honoree is a living example of JCI’s belief that earth’s great treasure lies in human personality and that service to humanity is the best work of life.

In previous editions, he said young persons who epitomized progress in numerous human endeavours were recognized, with many progressing to greater achievements due to their continued service to humanity in a variety of ways.

The list according to him includes the “minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi, chairman, THISDAY Media Group; Nduka Obaigbena, Nollywood Veteran; Richard Mofe-Damijo, Music Icons; Tuface Idibia, Cohbams Asuquo, Femi Anikulapo-Kuti, and football star; Kanu Nwankwo amongst many others.”

He noted that the list of nominees will be carefully selected from the pool by a panel of distinguished judges.

Ajayi said the stage is followed by public voting, which eventually reveals the final 10 individuals who will receive the much-coveted 2022 JCI TOYP of Nigeria honors.

“JCI Nigeria is hereby urging Nigerians to partake in the nomination process to help identify young outstanding citizens who have excelled in various categories, so they can be celebrated.

“The programme serves to formally recognize young people excelling in their chosen fields and creating positive change.

“By recognizing these young people, JCI looks to raise the status of socially responsible leaders in this world. The honourees motivate their peers to seek excellence and serve others,” he said.

He added that their stories of discovery, determination, and ingenuity inspire young people to be better leaders and create better societies.