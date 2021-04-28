ADVERTISEMENT

BY ALO ABIOLA, Ado Ekiti

The Justice Development and Peace Initiative (JDPI) has stressed the need for regular meetings between the elected representatives and their constituents, saying it would help to fast development of the country.

This came as the people of Omu and Ijelu Ekiti in Oye local government area of Ekiti state lamented the dearth of teachers in their primary and secondary schools.

The director of JDPI, Ekiti Catholic Diocese, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Akingbade who stated this said such will ensure the establishment of people oriented projects and fast track the development of the communities in the country.

Rev. Fr. Akingbade spoke at a town hall meeting between constituents and councillors of Omu-Ijelu ward 12 in Oye Council, Hon. George Owolabi powered by JDPI and MISEREOR,

He said the meeting which had in attendance religious leaders, trade associations, ethnic groups like Ebira, Igedde, Fulani and farmers in the communities was designed to deepen governance at the grassroots and to make elected representatives accountable to the people who elected them into political offices.

Akingbade said, “The first level of all government is the ward. Democracy is when everybody that is, the rulers and the ruled participate in governance with constant interface between the constituents and their representatives.

“Such meetings must be held on a regular basis with the elected representatives for the sake of the development of every community”.

The Elejelu of Ijelu, Oba Adetoyinbo Ajayi, who spoke on behalf of the two communities regretted that teachers posted to the towns were fond of seeking immediate redeployment.

He told Governor Kayode Fayemi to look into the crisis and make adequate corrections for the sake of the future of the remote communities.