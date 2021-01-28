By CHIKA IZUORA |

The rehabilitation of the Jebba hydroelectric Power Plant is to cost the federal government $36 million (N13.680 billion) as it takes up a major rehabilitation effort to boost clean energy via hydro power electricity generation.

Mainstream Energy Solutions Ltd, a private power generating company in Nigeria licenced to operate the Kainji and Jebba hydroelectric power plants through a concession agreement with the federal government, recently commissioned technology group, Andritz to modernise a generation unit at Jebba hydroelectric power plant on the Niger River.

A report monitored by our correspondent noted that the contract for the project is planned to be completed by the beginning of 2024.

The Jebba hydroelectric power plant is located in Niger State in the north-central part of Nigeria and was originally inaugurated in 1985.

Situated 100kms downstream of the Kainji hydroelectric power plant, it is equipped with six fixed blade propeller-type turbines with a generating capacity of 96.4 Megawatts each.

This results in a total installed capacity of 578.4MW.

Five of the units are available for generation but the sixth has been out of operation since a fire in April 2009.

The new equipment will repower the hydro plant and boost the energy production of Nigeria.

Power Africa said while Nigeria has an installed capacity of 12,522MW (2,380MW of that being hydropower), it only generates around 4,000MW on any given day.

Jebba has not only been affected by one downed turbine, but also by water management constraints on the River Niger dam.

The objective of the general rehabilitation programme will be to extend equipment service life for the next 40 years, improve reliability and ensure compliance of the frequency and voltage regulation with the national grid code.

Andritz will supply and service the entire electro-mechanical and hydro-mechanical equipment for unit 2G6, including a 96.4MW turbine, a 103MVA generator, transformer, outdoor switchyard and accessory equipment and the intake gate.