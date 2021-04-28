BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

Not many who have dreamed of reaching the topmost position in their chosen fields have actually have gone ahead in reaching those positions. It takes a lot to first enter the entrepreneurial world and a lot more to sustain in the competitive markets and keep consistently moving only upwards.

However, some entrepreneurs across the world have astonished us with the level of momentum and the kind of success they have achieved, going ahead even the established names of the industry.

Jeff Taylor Yauck’s name is one of the top in the CBD industry of the US, who began working around his hemp CBD based products and brand ‘PureKana’ in 2017 and now with his business partner has taken the brand across the nation, making people and even the prominent personalities across industries fall in love with what they offer.

Giving pure CBD and pure results have given PureKana, purest of love from their customers and people around the US, who today swear by their products and can’t go without appreciating the brand for their transparency and honesty in creating products that actually work and give people the health benefits and results they desire. Jeff Yauck says that there are a few reasons he believes have helped him reach this influential position in the CBD industry, which he would like to share.

Being committed: Jeff Yauck says that since the beginning, he was committed to the idea of creating an honest brand. His constant commitment to his firm and growing its products have helped him achieve exponential success in a short period.

Being passionate: Everything can be made possible if people love what they do and do what they love, highlights Jeff Yauck. His passion for doing the different in the CBD industry has what thrust him forward in the industry.

Being a learner: Every day is a learning experience, says the young entrepreneur, who believes that people must keep updating themselves with new knowledge and applying the same in business. He did the same and hence, is also known as a modern-day CBD entrepreneur of the US.

PureKana, under Jeff Yauck’s leadership, has impressed people with its collection, which includes capsules, gummies, vape pens, oils, edibles, topicals and so much more.