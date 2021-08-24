Politicians and other stakeholders who wish to criticise government should base their arguments on evidence and facts rather than opinions.

The Director-General of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman, who made this remark in a press statement, said the call became imperative based on recent developments where unverifiable facts are being churned out to the public.

Lukman particularly issued the statement in a reaction to Professor Attahiru Jega’s recent comments that Nigeria’s governing party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have “failed to engender good governance and development in the country.”

In the statement issued Monday in Abuja, Lukman noted that the statement issued by the former Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) boss was a mere opinion and had no fact or evidence.

He added that the reactions of the APC National Caretaker Secretary, Senator John Akpanudoedehe and that of the PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan to Prof. Jega’s statement were also without facts.

“Somehow, both responses from the two officials of the PDP and APC failed to disproof Prof. Jega’s declaration that PDP and APC have failed Nigerians.

“A clear demonstration of the problem of one-dimensional politics, which is just about opinion and even when there is evidence to prove otherwise, individual opinion of leaders, which was what the responses of both Mr Ologbondiyan and Sen. Akpanudoedehe represent, will instead be the reference.

“The responses from Mr Ologbondiyan and Sen. Akpanudoedehe, if allowed to stand can only strengthen the argument that both PDP and APC are the same, which is not correct.

“The question of whether PDP and APC are the same and have all failed Nigerians should therefore be proven beyond the opinion of anybody, including the responses of Mr Ologbondiyan and Sen. Akpanudoedehe. “Irrespective of whether it is PDP, APC or any other party for that matter, performances of parties when elected to manage governments must go beyond opinions,” Lukman said.

He further argued that the APC is nothing like the PDP because the APC government has achieved milestones in the areas of social investments programmes, Infrastructure development and agriculture.

Social Investment Programme

Mr Lukman noted that since emerging as the governing party in 2015, APC Federal Government has been implementing National Social Investment Programme (NSIP), which according to him, is far more than what any government in the past has done.

“Now elevated to a ministerial status, which is the initiative of President Buhari, it is founded on four pillars of N-Power, Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT), Home Grown School Feeding and Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP).

“With the goal of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty, millions of poor Nigerians are benefiting from these initiatives,” he said.