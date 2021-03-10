ADVERTISEMENT

Growing up, Jels Quiah didn’t have the greatest childhood nor memories. From civil war in Liberia to his family being killed in front of his mother, to being a refugee scrounging for food in camps and finally escaping to safety and a better life in the United States.

“When my mother and I were still in Liberia it was a struggle for her to cater for me and carry me because of all that was going on in our environment.

Soldiers would come to our villages late at night when people are sleeping to kill family members for no reason. My mother had to hide every night, she witnessed some members of her family being killed in front of her” Jels stated. “It was so awful that for years I used to have nightmares and couldn’t sleep because of these traumatic memories. Coming to America was such a blessing for us, even though it wasn’t easy. When we first got here we did not know much or how the system worked. Getting a job was hard for my Mother, but fortunately she made friends easily, so it was through friends that she got her first job and started to make money” he said.

Jels started school, but always got into trouble because he couldn’t adjust. Coming from a war torn country where you had to fight and struggle to even get food to eat, had a negative impact on him. He also got teased a lot due to his African accent, and so got into fights daily. In school other kids would call him names because he didn’t speak like them and this made school tough for Jels, “I did not understand everything that was being taught so I lagged behind. My mother had to get me a tutor so I could pass first grade.”

Jels said the only thing he really enjoyed in school was music, “I used to watch Usher and Micheal Jackson on TV imitating their dance moves and telling myself I will love to be on tv one day” He said. He started practicing by writing lyrics down and poetry. Years went on and he got better at it. “I remember one year in school I did a Talent show with my childhood friend and we were rapping and the audience was so supportive, clapping and cheering us on even though the song wasn’t an original. Seeing their reaction I told myself one day, ‘I will like to make people happy like that.’ ”

Jels met his first manager, a talent agent named LA Virgil several years later. “She was one of my biggest supporters besides my mother.” After a management contract was signed, she took him to his very first studio session at the age of 14 where He recorded his first single titled “BABY BOO”. “I wrote the verses while she wrote the chorus, at that time I was solely a rapper/melodic singer because back then rapping was the in thing” He said. “My first studio session was nerve wrecking because I had never been in a studio nor recorded before. I was fascinated by the recording session and even thought it took over 4hrs to record one song.” A few years later, she booked a him his first tv appearance on “THE RON ALEXANDER” show in New York, where Jels performed in front of a lot of music industry execs. And there his journey as a recording/performing artiste began. Sadly Virgil passed on two years ago from a brain tumor. Jels has grown as an artiste since then with 10 released songs and over 40 unreleased tracks. He also has a song with 2 of the biggest and his favorite afrobeat artistes, DAVIDO & ICE PRINCE whom he grew up listening to on radio, family functions and parties.

Jels is currently working on his second EP which he says will either be titled “LIBERIAN NINJA or JELS” and he says the EP will consist of Afro Beat songs and feel good music. “I want to use this EP to explore my fun side as well as showcase my singing ability”.