All is now set for the launch of a new book titled, “Dilemma Of The Nigerian Girl Child, Connubiality/Marriage Vs Literacy” and the unveiling of the Jennifer Ephraim Foundation, a non-governmental organisation on Monday, August 23, 2021, at the Ladi Kwali Conference Center, Sheraton Hotel, Abuja.

The book and Foundation, a brainchild of Nigerian beauty queen and humanitarian, Jennifer Ephraim, are focused on giving hope and creating better opportunities for the girl-child in particular and underprivileged children in general.

According to a release by the organisers of the event on Friday, they said: “over the years, Queen Jennifer Ephraim has remained one of the few Beauty Queens making an impact in promoting humanity,salvaging children and underprivileged persons from poverty, hardship and other socio-economic vices that have indeed challenged their survival.And she will continue to put such philanthropic efforts at the frontline.”

In her remarks, Jennifer Ephraim maintained optimism in her visionary prospects of ensuring that she achieve her mission of rescuing children especially the girl-child from poverty.

She said, “with the unveiling of the new book and foundation, there is indeed a new interventional blueprint for the Nigerian girlchild.”

According to the organisers, the event will be attended by notable personalities, distinguished individuals, stakeholders in the humanitarian sector, other significant guests and invitees.