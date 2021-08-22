All is now set for the launching of the book: “Dilemma Of The Nigerian Girl Child, Connubiality/Marriage Vs Literacy”. and unveiling of the Jennifer Ephraim’s Foundation; a Non-Governmental Organization holding on August 23, 2021,at the Ladi Kwali Conference Center of Sheraton Hotel in Abuja.

The book and foundation, which is a brain child of Nigerian beauty queen and Humanitarian, Jennifer Ephraim, is focused on giving hope and creating better opportunities for the girlchild in particular and underprivileged children.

The organisers in a press release said, “Over the years, Queen Jennifer Ephraim has remained one of the few Beauty Queens making an impact in promoting humanity, salvaging children and underprivileged persons from poverty, hardship and other socio-economic vices that have indeed challenged their survival.And she will continue to put such philanthropic efforts at the frontline.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the organizers, the event will be attended by notable personalities, distinguished individuals, stakeholders in the humanitarian sector,other significant guests and invitees.