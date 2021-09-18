It was an afternoon of glamour as Queen Jennifer Emphraim Unveiled her Foundation and launched her book titled;” The Dilemma of the Nigeria Girl Child” ,a book dedicated to various things Nigerian girl child go through from early marriage to lack of proper education and all .

The event had the presents of the former Governor of Kwara State Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed ,the former minister of Special Duties Elder Godsday Orubebe, Amb Hannatu Usman Nga- MD/CEO, Hikmah Foundation among others .

While reviewing the book the former of Kwara State highlighted the problem of Nigerian Girl Child and the role of government in helping them ,he also commended Queen Jennifer for the great initiatives of putting up the book as well as all she had being doing through her foundation ,he promise to support the project and make sure the book get to all the Nigerian girl child out there .

ADVERTISEMENT

The event had lot of entertainment and it was packaged by Aso Multi Media .