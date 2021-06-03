With the growing rate of natural disasters around the world, it’s huge human, material and financial losses, the world is finally realizing that our activities and industrial development affects our environmental and effects changes on the world as we know it. Now more than ever, we all need to make peace with nature. This is the moment for us all to come together and re-imagine the world we live in.

Given the pandemic of the past year caused by covid 19 infections and deaths, this year’s World Environment Day is a good time to revisit how we can restore our communities, our ecosystems, and our climate. We all have the power to inspire action.

Jeral ‘JD’ Davis will join other athletes, artistes and thousands of citizens and organizations from around the world in raising their voices in #GenerationRestoration events hosted by UNEP & Decade partners.

Jeral says this the celebrations will

mostly be done virtually, it is hoped that people around the globe will step up and discover ways in which they can take action to go green or reduce practices that deplete the ozone layer. “We cannot turn back time, but we can stop destructive industrialization, clean up our seas, oceans and waterways, build more green cities, invest in renewable technology and energy to safe guard the future for the next generation and beyond. The world is in dire need of reform and repair, and luckily the solutions already exist.

This World Environment Day, JD other athletes, musicians, poets, leaders of thought, politicians and youth activists will join hands for a powerful event to inspire restoration and collective recovery.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will lead other world leaders and a diverse line up of artists including Patti Smith, Ben Harper, Michael Stipe, Dave Mathews, Jack Johnson to celebrate World Environment Day as well as to launch the UN Decade of Ecosystem Restoration. Davis’ personal social responsibility project and activism have led him to become a passionate spokesperson for various global causes including and not limited to canine abuse and the critical issues affecting our environment

The World Environment Day livestream concert will happen on June 4th at 3 p.m EST (7pm GMT / 12pm PST). Those who want to watch can do live on the sites and Facebook pages listed below 350.org, Pathway to Paris, UN Environment Programme, and UN Environment Programme North America.