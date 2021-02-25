By Kucha Jeremiah, Abuja

It was excitement galore for worshipers of Divine Hands of God Ministry on Valentine Day when the church brought Jeremiah Gyang live on stage for a valentine treat. The remarkable Worship Experience saw worshipers danced to the sonorous voice and guitar from of the artiste.

He was accompanied by 6Foot-Plus when Gyang performed his popular song ‘Na Baka’, which lunched him to stardom some years back. Elated 6Foot Plus rap which gave the song the original feel when it was recorded those years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking with journalists, Gyang said, “Feb. 14 should not be the only love day. Every day should be a love day. If we learn how to love one another or value one another, our enemies will not be able to harm our people. If we become our brother’s keepers, there is no way we’ll find ourselves in the situation we are in now.”

Euphoric Pastor Mrs Deborah Emmanuel Omale who couldn’t hide her joy said, “Did you see how the young, the old, everyone came out to celebrate? Thousands were part of this programme. The joy could be felt, it’s like you could touch it. In the presence of God there is joy and then we were now giving Him something that He inhabits…once you give God praise and worship, He comes down Himself.”

Jeremiah Gyang also charges youths to embrace steadfastness and useful to the society and also in God’s vineyard. He advised the Nigeria government to fear God and do righteous judgment with a legislature that can implement laws that would be beneficial to the public.