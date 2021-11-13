A couple years after vocal powerhouse, he won the ‘Outstanding International Artist’ at the 10th Annual AD King Foundation Youth Empowerment Award Gala in Atlanta, GA, Jemiriye is returning to perform at the 90th birthday anniversary of civil rights matriarch, Mrs Naomi Barbara King.

Mrs King is the widow of Reverend Alfred Daniel (AD) King, sister-in-law to Dr Martin Luther King Jr. and Dr Christine King Farris.

Jemiriye will perform alongside another Nigerian star Davido among other artistes set to feature at the AD King Foundation Youth Empowerment Gala and Awards 2021.

Jerimiye has been involved in advocacy for years, in her home base, Pittsburgh, lending her voice as a tool to shape society. last October, she held an Adekunle Gold and Jemiriye Live Concert at the Spirit Lounge, Pittsburgh PA.

A force to be reckoned among her generation, she uses her songs to campaign against child marriage, the liberation of the African woman, child education, and peace in Africa.